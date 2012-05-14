FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's CFE says order book at record levels
#Industrials
May 14, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

Belgium's CFE says order book at record levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 14 (Reuters) - Belgian construction group CFE said on Monday that its order book had grown by 23 percent in the first quarter, reaching a record high of 2.93 billion euros ($3.79 billion).

The group, which owes a 50 percent stake in Belgian dredger DEME, said the increase in its order book was most pronounced in its dredging and enviroment division, where orders were up 40 percent.

It said the bulk of its orders would have to be met in 2013 and beyond, which meant that the increase in revenues would only be moderate for 2012.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2012 came in a 417 million euros, an increase of 6 percent compared to last year. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)

