BRIEF-Yellow Grafton launches buy-out offer for CFI

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Compagnie Fonciere Internationale SA :

* Announces buy-out offer for its shares launched by Yellow Grafton

* Yellow Grafton holds 508,984 CFI shares, reflecting 59.58 pct of capital

* Offer price is 1.06 euro per share

* Duration of offer is 10 days

* Offer is subject to approval by French financial regulatory agency AMF

* Says that Yellow Grafton intends to delist CFI from Euronext stock exchange if liquidity of CFI shares would be greatly reduced Source text: bit.ly/1zsDNdY

