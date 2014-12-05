FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Yellow Grafton launches buy-out offer for CFI
December 5, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Yellow Grafton launches buy-out offer for CFI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Compagnie Fonciere Internationale SA :

* Announces buy-out offer for its shares launched by Yellow Grafton

* Yellow Grafton holds 508,984 CFI shares, reflecting 59.58 pct of capital

* Offer price is 1.06 euro per share

* Duration of offer is 10 days

* Offer is subject to approval by French financial regulatory agency AMF

* Says that Yellow Grafton intends to delist CFI from Euronext stock exchange if liquidity of CFI shares would be greatly reduced Source text: bit.ly/1zsDNdY

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
