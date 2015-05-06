FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BGC Partners acquires real estate consulting firm CFI
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BGC Partners acquires real estate consulting firm CFI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes typo in third to last paragraph)

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - Brokerage BGC Partners Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to buy real estate consulting firm Computerized Facility Integration LLC for an undisclosed sum in an acquisition that highlights the growing need for companies to wring costs and boost efficiencies from a global network of corporate properties and facilities.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The addition of CFI, which manages more than 3 billion square feet across the globe, is expected to complement BGC’s commercial real estate unit Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, BGC said in a release.

As corporations grow abroad, understanding the true cost structure of their operations in various countries is difficult and provided CFI a foothold in a unique business, said Michael Ippolito, chairman of global corporate services at Newmark.

“A lot of companies don’t have a good sense of what their true spend it, where they’re spending money and how much they’re spending with each vendor,” Ippolito said. “To put that together is really complicated. It’s one of the challenges real estate advisors have.”

Ippolito said others in the real estate industry will try to follow the lead BGC has taken because it fills a business need.

Companies often employ several data systems globally without fully understanding the space they have, the efficiency of their operations and workforce capabilities, or even how they manage the upkeep of their properties, said Bob Verdun, president and founder of CFI, which is based in Southfield, Michigan.

“We come in help them sort through that and come up with a strategy to consolidate all their information, technology and data into a common strategy,” Verdun said.

Reporting by Herbert Lash

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
