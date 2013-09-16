FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CF Industries picks new CEO with expansion under way
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

CF Industries picks new CEO with expansion under way

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The longtime chief executive of CF Industries Holdings Inc will retire and be replaced internally, just as it carries out a $3.8-billion expansion, the world’s second-biggest producer of nitrogen fertilizer said on Monday.

Tony Will, 48, the senior vice-president of manufacturing and distribution at the Deerfield, Illinois-based company, will replace CEO Steve Wilson, 64, on Jan. 1, 2014.

The move comes after two years of record-large profits, but at a time when CF faces pressure from an activist investor to hike its dividend.

CF shares rose 3 percent in early trading in New York to $199.60, in line with gains for nitrogen rival Agrium Inc .

Wilson, CF’s CEO for 10 years, will stay on as a director and serve as non-executive chairman.

“There’s a lot of continuity there,” said Joel Jackson, analyst at BMO Nesbitt Burns, noting that Will comes from the manufacturing side of the company with the major expansion under way, adding “I don’t know if we should expect any seismic change at CF anytime soon.”

Hedge fund Third Point LLC said in July that it had bought a stake in CF and called for a bigger dividend.

Wilson later said he was open to ideas about how to deploy free cash flow.

CF’s succession plan may be the first in a series of changes at the tops of North America’s biggest fertilizer companies. The chief executives of Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, Mosaic Co and Agrium are all nearing possible retirement age.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.