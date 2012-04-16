FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CF Industries Oklahoma plant offline after tornado
April 16, 2012

CF Industries Oklahoma plant offline after tornado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Plant loses power after tornado

* No damage reported; no employees injured

* Shares down 1.8 percent

April 16 (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc said its nitrogen facility in Woodward, Oklahoma, has lost power due to tornadoes that tore through the area on Sunday.

No direct damage was reported at the site and no employees were injured.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric, a division of OGE Energy Corp , is working to restore power, CF said in a statement.

The complex produces nitrogen fertilizer, CF’s main product. The company has other facilities throughout the U.S. to handle production, and the power outage comes after many farmers have bought fertilizer for the spring planting season.

Shares of the company fell 1.6 percent to $183.29 in morning trading.

