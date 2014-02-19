FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CF Industries sees MLP for existing assets 'not compelling'
#Market News
February 19, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

CF Industries sees MLP for existing assets 'not compelling'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Converting existing CF Industries fertilizer facilities into a master limited partnership structure does not look terribly compelling, Chief Financial Officer Dennis Kelleher said on Wednesday.

CF said in December that it hired two undisclosed investment banks to evaluate funding options, and that continuing study will also consider how to structure facilities that CF is currently building, Kelleher said. A master limited partnership is a dividend-paying investment vehicle that enjoys special tax breaks and is often used by natural resources companies.

