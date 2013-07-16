FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CF Industries gets regulatory OK to boost U.S. nitrogen output
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

CF Industries gets regulatory OK to boost U.S. nitrogen output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc said on Tuesday that regulators have granted air emission permits to allow it to expand two of its nitrogen fertilizer sites in the United States.

CF plans to add new urea and UAN plants by the second half of 2015 as well as an ammonia plant in 2016 to its Donaldsonville, Louisiana facility, which is the largest of its kind in North America. A blast at the complex in June killed one worker and sent seven others to hospital.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company also plans to add new ammonia and urea plants at its Port Neal, Iowa, site.

CF is one of numerous companies planning to expand or build new nitrogen fertilizer capacity to take advantage of high crop prices and relatively low prices of natural gas, a key input in production.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, the company said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.