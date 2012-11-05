CF Industries quarterly profit jumps 22 percent

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc posted a 22 percent jump in quarterly profit on Monday due in part to lower natural gas costs and price increases.

For the quarter, the company posted net income of $403.3 million, or $6.35 per share, compared with $330.9 million, or $4.73 per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue fell about 3 percent to $1.36 billion from $1.4 billion.

Last week, CF said it would spent $3.8 billion to expand ammonia and urea production capacity in Louisiana and Iowa.