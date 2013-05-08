FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-CF Industries quarterly profit jumps 10 percent
May 8, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-CF Industries quarterly profit jumps 10 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph three to say that the company earned $6.03 per share, excluding items, during the first quarter, compared with $6.02, excluding items, in the year-earlier quarter.)

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries reported a 10 percent jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, handily beating expectations.

Net earnings for the first quarter climbed to a record-high $406.5 million, or $6.47 per share, from $368.4 million, or $5.54 per share a year ago, the company said after markets closed.

Excluding one-time items, CF earned $6.03 per share, topping the $6.02 expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company also said it sees a positive performance in the current second quarter and longer term, as high grain prices drive farmers to plant corn and apply fertilizer.

The company forecast that U.S. farmers will plant 96 million acres of corn this year, down 1 million from its estimate in February. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Carol Bishopric and Chizu Nomiyama)

