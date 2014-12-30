FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Fortune Land to invest in airport zone, units win land auction, boost capital
December 30, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-China Fortune Land to invest in airport zone, units win land auction, boost capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says units win land auction in Hebei province for a combined 711.9 million yuan ($114.79 million)

* Says unit plans to boost capital of Beijing-based property subsidiary by 630 million yuan

* Says plans to invest 2 billion yuan in airport zone development with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zsMQdj; bit.ly/172BENV; bit.ly/1y3jNlt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

