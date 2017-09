Jan 18 (Reuters) - China Fortune Land Development :

* Says to issue first tranche of corporate bonds worth 1 billion yuan

* Says bonds issued at par value of 100 yuan each

* Says bonds maturity date Jan. 20, 2023

* Says proceeds to be raised for debt restructuring and working capital funding

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/2zPoLi

