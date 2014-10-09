FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFM begins flight trials of LEAP-1C engine for China -sources
October 9, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

CFM begins flight trials of LEAP-1C engine for China -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Transatlantic engine venture CFM International has begun flight testing of its LEAP-1C engine, which is being developed for China’s new C919 jetliner, industry sources said on Thursday.

The move marks a milestone not only for Chinese planemaker Comac but also for Europe’s Airbus, which plans to use a very similar version of CFM’s new LEAP engine as one of the choices for its upgraded A320neo aircraft.

CFM, a joint venture between General Electric of the United States and France’s Safran, said it could not immediately comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)

