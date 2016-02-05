CFM sells 2,154 engines in 2015

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Aircraft engine maker CFM International said on Friday it sold 2,154 engines last year valued at $27 billion, including 1,418 LEAP engines and 736 CFM56 motors. It also said it produced 1,638 CMF56 engines in 2015.

CFM, a joint venture of General Electric Co and Safran SA of France, said its backlog of LEAP engines, which power the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo jetliners, now stands at more than 10,000 units valued at $140 billion. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)