CFM says jet engine testing going to plan
October 16, 2013 / 2:47 PM / 4 years ago

CFM says jet engine testing going to plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - CFM International, the world’s largest maker of jet engines by number of units sold, said on Wednesday that testing of a new powerplant for the next generation of narrowbody passenger jets was going according to plan.

CFM, a joint venture between General Electric and France’s Safran, is developing the LEAP-X engine for the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo, as well as a Chinese competitor now under development, the Comac C919.

It competes partly with a new engine being developed by United Technologies unit Pratt & Whitney.

“We are on track and on schedule for all three programmes and have had no showstoppers that we can see,” Chaker Chahrour, executive vice president of the Cincinnati-based engine maker, told reporters in a conference call.

