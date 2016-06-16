FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFPB asks appeals court to rule on probe of college accreditor
June 16, 2016 / 11:52 AM / a year ago

CFPB asks appeals court to rule on probe of college accreditor

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is appealing a recent federal court decision finding it exceeded its authority in trying to investigate one of the country's largest accreditors of for-profit colleges.

Filed on Monday, the CFPB's notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia came weeks after a federal judge chided the bureau for trying to "plow headlong into fields not clearly ceded to them by Congress."

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1tsHT8y

