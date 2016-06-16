CFPB asks appeals court to rule on probe of college accreditor

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is appealing a recent federal court decision finding it exceeded its authority in trying to investigate one of the country's largest accreditors of for-profit colleges.

Filed on Monday, the CFPB's notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia came weeks after a federal judge chided the bureau for trying to "plow headlong into fields not clearly ceded to them by Congress."

