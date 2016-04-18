FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFPB wins appeal of challenge to enforcement authority
#Westlaw News
April 18, 2016 / 10:46 PM / a year ago

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The fact that the director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was serving under a later-invalidated recess appointment did not impair his authority to bring an enforcement action against a Los Angeles law firm, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a split decision last week, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the CFPB that the disputed recess appointment was no reason to dismiss the bureau’s lawsuit against the Gordon Law Firm and require authorities to start over from scratch.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YDNAdD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
