5 months ago
Philippines company loses bid to stop CFPB investigation
March 9, 2017 / 12:42 AM / 5 months ago

Philippines company loses bid to stop CFPB investigation

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

In a decision on Friday, a divided three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected arguments that the financial regulator's actions should be stopped because the circuit found in October that the CFPB is unconstitutional. That ruling has been vacated pending a review by the full court and cannot be relied on to stop the CFPB in this case, Circuit Judges Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins said in the opinion.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n7KcMu

