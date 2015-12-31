FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects loan servicer CashCall's challenge to CFPB lawsuit
December 31, 2015 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

Judge rejects loan servicer CashCall's challenge to CFPB lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) -

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can proceed with a lawsuit against loan servicer CashCall Inc, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, rejecting the company’s objection that the agency was trampling on states’ rights.

In its 2013 suit, the CFPB accused California-based CashCall of violating the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Act (CFPA) by allegedly collecting tens of millions of dollars in debt that was void under various state licensing and usury laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PzAext

