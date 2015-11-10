FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas bank challenges CFPB rules, Cordray recess appointment
November 10, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Texas bank challenges CFPB rules, Cordray recess appointment

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Texas bank has asked a federal court to roll back some of the rules issued by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on the grounds that the agency’s recess-appointed director lacked valid rulemaking authority before his July 2013 Senate confirmation.

In a motion on Friday in Washington D.C. court, lawyers for State National Bank of Big Spring alleged that actions taken by CFPB director Richard Cordray before his confirmation are not binding because he was not lawfully installed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HtUG0H

