US charges firm in first criminal case for consumer protection agency

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Federal authorities announced fraud charges against a debt settlement company on Tuesday, in the first criminal case based on work by the new U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

A newly-unsealed indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan charged Mission Settlement Agency and four individuals with mail and wire fraud over a scheme that victimized more than 1,200 people across the United States.

Prosecutors called the case the first criminal referral from the CFPB, an agency established after passage of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010.

Michael Levitis, who the indictment said operated and controlled the company, was not available for comment, according to a person who answered the phone at Mission on Tuesday morning.

Richard Cordray, the agency’s director, is scheduled to speak at a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) in Manhattan.

According to the indictment, Mission, whose website lists a Brooklyn address, had touted its ability to help financially-struggling customers who owed money to credit card companies and banks to cut their debts.

But the company instead “systematically exploited and defrauded” customers by failing to reduce their debts and charging excessive fees, the indictment said.

This caused some customers to see their credit scores cut, get hit by creditor lawsuits or be pushed into bankruptcy, it said.

The government said that from mid-2009 to March 2013, about 2,200 customers paid nearly $14 million for Mission’s services. Of that money, Mission paid just $4.4 million to creditors, and the company kept $6.6 million for itself as fees, the indictment said.

According to the indictment, Mission took $2.2 million in fees from more than 1,200 customers, and “never paid a single penny” to creditors.

Prosecutors said Levitis, who was also named as a defendant, used some customer money to pay expenses for a restaurant-nightclub he owned, and leases for two luxury Mercedes cars.

Other defendants include Denis Kurlyand, its vice president of sales; Boris Shulman, a sales representative; and Manuel Cruz, an employee who assisted with customer solicitation.

The defendants could not be located for comment, and their lawyers could not immediately be identified.