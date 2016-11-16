Judge tosses most of CFPB lawsuit against credit repair company

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has not supported claims that a credit repair company misled consumers about the help it would provide, a federal judge has ruled.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beverly O'Connell dismissed four of five claims brought by the CFPB against Prime Marketing Holdings, saying the bureau failed to detail any instances when the company deceived consumers or failed to provide promised help.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fZYgVn