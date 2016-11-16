FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Judge tosses most of CFPB lawsuit against credit repair company
November 16, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 9 months ago

Judge tosses most of CFPB lawsuit against credit repair company

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has not supported claims that a credit repair company misled consumers about the help it would provide, a federal judge has ruled.

In an order on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Beverly O'Connell dismissed four of five claims brought by the CFPB against Prime Marketing Holdings, saying the bureau failed to detail any instances when the company deceived consumers or failed to provide promised help.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fZYgVn

