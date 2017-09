Georgia law firm Frederick J. Hanna & Associates has agreed to pay a $3.1 million penalty to resolve a lawsuit by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau accusing it of running a debt collection lawsuit mill in violation of federal law.

The settlement was disclosed in a proposed consent order filed on Monday in a Northern Georgia federal court.

