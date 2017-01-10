FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
CFPB takes action against medical debt collection law firms
January 10, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

CFPB takes action against medical debt collection law firms

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Two Oklahoma debt collection law firms have been ordered to reform their practices and pay a civil penalty after the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found they had misrepresented their attorneys' involvement in medical debt collections.

In a consent order filed on Monday, the CFPB said Works & Lentz, with separately incorporated offices in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, sent collection letters on firm letterhead to thousands of individuals even though lawyers had not reviewed their accounts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iA0gUC

