CFPB takes action against medical debt collection law firms

Two Oklahoma debt collection law firms have been ordered to reform their practices and pay a civil penalty after the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found they had misrepresented their attorneys' involvement in medical debt collections.

In a consent order filed on Monday, the CFPB said Works & Lentz, with separately incorporated offices in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, sent collection letters on firm letterhead to thousands of individuals even though lawyers had not reviewed their accounts.

