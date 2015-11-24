Case to Watch: Lawsuit puts CFPB regulation of lawyers in dispute

Lawyers are closely watching a suit brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against debt collection law firm Frederick J. Hanna & Associates pending in a northern Georgia federal court.

The case could be important in defining how far the CFPB can go in pursuing lawyers involved in consumer finance matters. Hanna is being represented by lawyers at Ballard Spahr and Balch & Bingham, including former Georgia attorney general Michael Bowers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1lGWWbl