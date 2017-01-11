FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. consumer watchdog faces fresh constitutional challenge
January 11, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. consumer watchdog faces fresh constitutional challenge

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Philippines company that buys and sells pension payments has asked a federal court to block an investigation by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in the latest challenge to the financial regulator's authority.

Filed on Tuesday in a Washington D.C. federal court, the lawsuit said the bureau's probe could cause the company irreparable harm, hurting its good name and requiring the production of nearly every financial record it ever generated.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jkFlFG

