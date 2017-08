A federal judge has entered a $20.8 million judgment against a California law firm accused of scamming consumers with false promises of foreclosure relief.

Filed on Wednesday, the judgment against the Stephen Siringoringo and his Siringoringo Law Firm includes disgorgement of unjust gains and restitution to consumers who were charged illegal fees, U.S. District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana said.

