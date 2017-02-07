The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will have to go to trial to prove its claims that an Ohio firm promised false savings on consumers' mortgage payments, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled.

In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg rejected the financial regulator's motion for a judgment in its favor in its case against Nationwide Biweekly, a company that offers to restructure homeowners' mortgage payments to help them pay down mortgages faster.

