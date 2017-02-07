Verisign loses false advertising case over domain name sales
Verisign Inc, the company that sells .com domain names, has lost a bid to revive false advertising claims it brought against upstart rival XYZ.com LLC and its chief executive.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will have to go to trial to prove its claims that an Ohio firm promised false savings on consumers' mortgage payments, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled.
In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg rejected the financial regulator's motion for a judgment in its favor in its case against Nationwide Biweekly, a company that offers to restructure homeowners' mortgage payments to help them pay down mortgages faster.
A federal appeals court on Wednesday tossed out disability discrimination claims by a former software developer for the Central Intelligence Agency, saying he could not prove his case without putting national security at risk.
A federal appeals court has instructed the trial judge in Apple Inc.’s long-running patent fight with Samsung Electronics Co to decide whether a retrial on the issue of damages is necessary to address legal issues raised by the U.S. Supreme Court.