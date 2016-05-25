FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects claim CFPB pressured Nationwide Biweekly's banks
May 25, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Judge rejects claim CFPB pressured Nationwide Biweekly's banks

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A federal judge has rejected a counterclaim by financial services firm Nationwide Biweekly Administration accusing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau of pressuring banks to cut off services with the company, causing it to lose 130,000 customers.

The allegations, part of a response to a CFPB enforcement action, are “conclusory,” without plausible facts supporting them, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said in a decision on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WO2Ve0

