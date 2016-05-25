Judge rejects claim CFPB pressured Nationwide Biweekly's banks

(Reuters) -

A federal judge has rejected a counterclaim by financial services firm Nationwide Biweekly Administration accusing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau of pressuring banks to cut off services with the company, causing it to lose 130,000 customers.

The allegations, part of a response to a CFPB enforcement action, are “conclusory,” without plausible facts supporting them, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said in a decision on Monday.

