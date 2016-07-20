FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFPB settles Orion Processing debt relief scam case
July 20, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

CFPB settles Orion Processing debt relief scam case

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

July 20 -

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has reached a settlement with two former executives of Orion Processing, a Texas company accused of running a debt relief scam that allegedly bilked consumers out of more than $100 million.

Disclosed on Tuesday in a Miami federal court filing, the agreement imposes a suspended $106.8 million judgment and a token $1 fine each against Derin Scott and David Klein, former executives of Orion, which was shut down last year in a CFPB enforcement action.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29MJfWJ

