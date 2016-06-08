FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Payday lenders look for legal cracks in CFPB rules
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 8, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Payday lenders look for legal cracks in CFPB rules

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Eyeing an existential threat in proposed new rules by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the embattled payday lending industry is gearing up to push back against what it considers an arbitrary crackdown on its lending product.

Dennis Shaul, chief executive of payday lending trade group Community Financial Services Association of America, said his group will first press its arguments during a comment period on the rules but is also prepared to challenge the CFPB in court. The group is represented by law firm Jones Day.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZxlVf9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.