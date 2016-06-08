Payday lenders look for legal cracks in CFPB rules

Eyeing an existential threat in proposed new rules by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the embattled payday lending industry is gearing up to push back against what it considers an arbitrary crackdown on its lending product.

Dennis Shaul, chief executive of payday lending trade group Community Financial Services Association of America, said his group will first press its arguments during a comment period on the rules but is also prepared to challenge the CFPB in court. The group is represented by law firm Jones Day.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZxlVf9