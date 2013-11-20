U.S. charges Cash America over debt collection, overcharging

WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. consumer bureau on Wednesday charged payday lender Cash America International Inc with improperly pursuing some customers’ debts and illegally overcharging members of the military.

Cash America agreed to refund affected consumers up to $14 million and pay a $5 million fine, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said.

The company used “robo-signed” documents to pursue debt collection lawsuits, the bureau said, referring to documents that are signed without appropriate review.