NEW YORK Feb 7 The Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau and the state of New York on Tuesday sued a
New Jersey company that advances money to people awaiting
settlement payouts, accusing it of scamming first responders to
the Sept. 11th attacks as well as National Football League
retirees with brain injuries.
RD Legal Funding LLC, two related entities and the
companies' founder are accused of engaging in deceptive and
abusive acts, according to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District
Court in Manhattan.
Consumers often end up paying back twice as much or more
than the sums they are given upfront, the lawsuit said.
