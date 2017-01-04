Litigation funder accuses financial watchdog of overreaching

A New Jersey company that invested in litigation over the 1983 bombing of U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut has sued the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, accusing the financial regulator of investigating it without authority.

Filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court by RD Legal Funding, the lawsuit said the bureau has no jurisdiction over the company, which buys the right to settlement awards but does not provide consumer financial services.

