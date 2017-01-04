FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Litigation funder accuses financial watchdog of overreaching
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 4, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 8 months ago

Litigation funder accuses financial watchdog of overreaching

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A New Jersey company that invested in litigation over the 1983 bombing of U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut has sued the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, accusing the financial regulator of investigating it without authority.

Filed on Tuesday in Manhattan federal court by RD Legal Funding, the lawsuit said the bureau has no jurisdiction over the company, which buys the right to settlement awards but does not provide consumer financial services.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iQqPoR

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.