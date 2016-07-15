Recess appointment does not invalidate CFPB rules - judge

A federal judge has rejected a bid by a Texas bank to roll back rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2012 and 2013, finding the disputed recess appointment of the bureau's director does not make the rules invalid.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ellen Huvelle found that rules approved by CFPB Director Richard Cordray during his recess appointment are legally binding because he ratified them after his July 2013 U.S. Senate confirmation.

