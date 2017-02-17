HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 19 at 9:25 p.m. EST/Feb 20 0225 GMT
Feb 19 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is not exceeding its authority by investigating three companies that buy and manage foreclosed properties and resell them through high-interest contracts, a federal judge in Detroit ruled.
In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds said the companies must respond to the CFPB's civil investigative demand, a type of administrative subpoena, because there are "plausible grounds" to believe the firms may have information about violations of federal consumer protection laws.
BEIJING, Feb 20 China's top coal producers will meet on Tuesday to discuss plans for stabilising output this year, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.
QUITO Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was winning Ecuador's presidential election on Sunday, first results showed, though he was just short of the margin needed to avoid a runoff against conservative ex-banker Guillermo Lasso.