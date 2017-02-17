The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is not exceeding its authority by investigating three companies that buy and manage foreclosed properties and resell them through high-interest contracts, a federal judge in Detroit ruled.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds said the companies must respond to the CFPB's civil investigative demand, a type of administrative subpoena, because there are "plausible grounds" to believe the firms may have information about violations of federal consumer protection laws.

