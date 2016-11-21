FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFPB can pursue middleman for payday lenders, federal judge rules
November 21, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 9 months ago

CFPB can pursue middleman for payday lenders, federal judge rules

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can pursue a lawsuit against a California company that acts as a middleman to find customers for payday lenders, a federal judge in Los Angeles ruled.

In a decision Thursday, U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez rebuffed arguments by T3Leads that it is not liable for allegedly abusive consumer practices under federal law because it is only a support company and does not make loans.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fKcyLk

