CFPB can pursue middleman for payday lenders, federal judge rules

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can pursue a lawsuit against a California company that acts as a middleman to find customers for payday lenders, a federal judge in Los Angeles ruled.

In a decision Thursday, U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez rebuffed arguments by T3Leads that it is not liable for allegedly abusive consumer practices under federal law because it is only a support company and does not make loans.

