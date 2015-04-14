FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. consumer bureau charges firms in tax refund scheme targeting Navajos
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. consumer bureau charges firms in tax refund scheme targeting Navajos

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. consumer bureau and the Navajo Nation filed charges on Tuesday against companies and executives who they say used H&R Block franchises to operate an illegal tax-refund scheme.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said it is seeking court approval to collect about $438,000 in redress for victims, many of whom are Navajo citizens.

The CFPB said Jeffrey Scott Thomas and his company, J. Thomas Development of NM Inc, no longer own the four H&R Block franchises and that H&R Block did not participate in the scheme. The bureau also charged Dennis Gonzalez, who it alleges participated in the scam. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.