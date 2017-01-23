FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Tribal lenders not immune from federal enforcement - 9th Circuit
January 23, 2017

Tribal lenders not immune from federal enforcement - 9th Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Native American tribes and their businesses are not immune from Consumer Financial Protection Bureau investigations, a federal appeals court ruled, giving the green light to a probe by the financial regulator into three tribal online lenders.

In a decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the lenders' argument they are not subject to the CFPB's authority because they are arms of tribes, which are "co-regulators" with the bureau.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jVj98c

