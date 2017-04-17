CFPB sues Ohio law firm alleging illegal collection practices

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued Cleveland law firm Weltman Weinberg & Reis alleging that it sent millions of debt collection letters giving the false impression that attorneys were involved in consumers' collection cases.

Filed on Monday in federal court in Cleveland, the financial watchdog's lawsuit seeks an order stopping the alleged unlawful practices and recouping compensation for consumers who have been harmed.

