FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's CFR bids $1.3 bln for S.Africa's Adcock
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
September 11, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 4 years

Chile's CFR bids $1.3 bln for S.Africa's Adcock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Chile’s CFR has bid 12.6 billion rand ($1.26 billion)in cash and shares for South Africa’s Adcock Ingram, the two companies said on Wednesday, in a tie-up of emerging market drugmakers.

Under the terms of the deal - which was recommended by Adcock’s board - CFR will offer up to 47.29 rand in cash per Adcock share and up to 15.44 new CFR shares.

The deal would see Adcock delisted from Johannesburg, where CFR would have a secondary listing, the companies said. ($1 = 9.9784 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.