Adcock says talks with Pretoria over CFR bid have gone well
September 11, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 4 years

Adcock says talks with Pretoria over CFR bid have gone well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The chairman of South Africa’s Adcock Ingram said on Wednesday discussions with South Africa’s government over a proposed 12.6 billion rand ($1.3 billion) takeover from Chile’s CFR have gone “extremely well”.

The South African government has in the past scuppered big cross-border deals, but Chairman Khotso Mokhele told a conference call talks with the government so far had gone well. ($1 = 9.9009 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Ed Stoddard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
