Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes largest since November - CFTC
April 8, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes largest since November - CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury futures jumped to their highest levels in five
months in the latest week as benchmark yields fell on global
growth worries, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
117,305 contracts April 5, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 16,863 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    This was the steep increase in net shorts in 10-year T-notes
since the week ended Nov. 3.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields declined to
1.685 percent on Thursday, their lowest in six weeks. Late
Friday, they were 1.718 percent, up 3 basis points on the day
but down 7 basis points on the week. 
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        05 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         109,345         93,050
 Short        206,830        206,761
 Net          -97,485       -113,711
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         246,800        285,759
 Short        488,038        448,944
 Net         -241,238       -163,185
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         384,860        448,675
 Short        502,165        465,538
 Net         -117,305        -16,863
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         119,632        117,882
 Short         65,895         57,978
 Net           53,737         59,904
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        05 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          51,499         50,002
 Short        155,325        152,140
 Net         -103,826       -102,138
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        05 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,391,938      1,278,209
 Short      1,757,822      1,661,701
 Net         -365,884       -383,492
 Fed funds 
        05 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          42,893         46,837
 Short         95,996        100,778
 Net          -53,103        -53,941

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
