Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes largest since November - CFTC

April 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury futures jumped to their highest levels in five months in the latest week as benchmark yields fell on global growth worries, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 117,305 contracts April 5, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 16,863 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. This was the steep increase in net shorts in 10-year T-notes since the week ended Nov. 3. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields declined to 1.685 percent on Thursday, their lowest in six weeks. Late Friday, they were 1.718 percent, up 3 basis points on the day but down 7 basis points on the week. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 05 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 109,345 93,050 Short 206,830 206,761 Net -97,485 -113,711 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 246,800 285,759 Short 488,038 448,944 Net -241,238 -163,185 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 384,860 448,675 Short 502,165 465,538 Net -117,305 -16,863 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 119,632 117,882 Short 65,895 57,978 Net 53,737 59,904 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 51,499 50,002 Short 155,325 152,140 Net -103,826 -102,138 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 05 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 1,391,938 1,278,209 Short 1,757,822 1,661,701 Net -365,884 -383,492 Fed funds 05 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 42,893 46,837 Short 95,996 100,778 Net -53,103 -53,941