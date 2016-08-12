FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes fall - CFTC
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes fall - CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week following a
stronger-than-expected July jobs report, according to Commodity
Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 118,245 contracts on Aug. 9, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data. 
    A week earlier, speculators held 121,220 net long positions
in 10-year Treasury note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
    
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        Aug. 9, 2016      Prior week
        week           
 Long         309,017        297,291
 Short        219,064        249,205
 Net           89,953         48,086
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 9, 2016      Prior week
        week           
 Long         416,726        406,149
 Short        604,497        596,616
 Net         -187,771       -190,467
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 9, 2016      Prior week
        week           
 Long         616,207        575,489
 Short        497,962        454,269
 Net          118,245        121,220
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 9, 2016      Prior week
        week           
 Long         150,003        143,727
 Short         91,511         72,852
 Net           58,492         70,875
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Aug. 9, 2016      Prior week
        week           
 Long          44,232         45,569
 Short        149,188        144,397
 Net         -104,956        -98,828
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        Aug. 9, 2016      Prior week
        week           
 Long         959,920        960,054
 Short      1,657,771      1,425,621
 Net         -697,851       -465,567
 Fed funds 
        Aug. 9, 2016      Prior week
        week           
 Long          37,129         31,161
 Short        122,485        127,873
 Net          -85,356        -96,712
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.