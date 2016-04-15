FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC
April 15, 2016 / 7:45 PM / a year ago

Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

April 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell from their highest in five
months in the latest week as longer-dated yields retreated to
their lowest in six weeks, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
24,364 contracts on April 12, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 117,305 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        12 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         119,457        109,345
 Short        191,260        206,830
 Net          -71,803        -97,485
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         258,901        246,800
 Short        467,010        488,038
 Net         -208,109       -241,238
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         469,290        384,860
 Short        493,654        502,165
 Net          -24,364       -117,305
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         126,752        119,632
 Short         70,884         65,895
 Net           55,868         53,737
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        12 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          53,837         51,499
 Short        155,325        155,325
 Net         -101,488       -103,826
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        12 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,391,696      1,391,938
 Short      1,769,148      1,757,822
 Net         -377,452       -365,884
 Fed funds 
        12 Apr 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          47,178         42,893
 Short        122,329         95,996
 Net          -75,151        -53,103
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Rigby)

