Spec net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures fall-CFTC

April 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell from their highest in five months in the latest week as longer-dated yields retreated to their lowest in six weeks, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 24,364 contracts on April 12, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 117,305 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 12 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 119,457 109,345 Short 191,260 206,830 Net -71,803 -97,485 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 258,901 246,800 Short 467,010 488,038 Net -208,109 -241,238 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 469,290 384,860 Short 493,654 502,165 Net -24,364 -117,305 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 126,752 119,632 Short 70,884 65,895 Net 55,868 53,737 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 53,837 51,499 Short 155,325 155,325 Net -101,488 -103,826 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 1,391,696 1,391,938 Short 1,769,148 1,757,822 Net -377,452 -365,884 Fed funds 12 Apr 2016 Prior week week Long 47,178 42,893 Short 122,329 95,996 Net -75,151 -53,103 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Rigby)