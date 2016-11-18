FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Speculators turn positive on U.S. 10-year T-notes -CFTC
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 9 months ago

Speculators turn positive on U.S. 10-year T-notes -CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Speculators were more bullish on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week following a brutal bond market sell-off on inflation worries, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 137,396 contracts on Nov. 15, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was highest level of net longs in 10-year T-note futures since Sept. 27.

A week earlier, speculators held 71,660 net short positions in 10-year T-notes. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.