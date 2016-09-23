FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Speculators lift U.S. 10-year T-notes net longs to 6 week high -CFTC
September 23, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

Speculators lift U.S. 10-year T-notes net longs to 6 week high -CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures hit a six week high ahead of the
Federal Reserve's decision to leave U.S. interest rates
unchanged, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 116,880 contracts on Sept. 20, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    This was the most speculative net longs in 10-year T-note
futures since 118,245 contracts on Aug. 9, CFTC data showed.
    A week earlier, speculators held 68,591 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:

U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        20 Sep 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         220,033        236,606
 Short        188,513        200,519
 Net           31,520         36,087
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20 Sep 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         414,420        359,274
 Short        602,494        604,567
 Net         -188,074       -245,293
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20 Sep 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         684,632        635,219
 Short        567,752        566,628
 Net          116,880         68,591
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20 Sep 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         108,215        106,887
 Short        109,796         99,064
 Net           -1,581          7,823
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        20 Sep 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          43,727         46,953
 Short        155,954        161,552
 Net         -112,227       -114,599
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        20 Sep 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         708,888        797,875
 Short      1,864,329      1,703,174
 Net       -1,155,441       -905,299
 Fed funds 
        20 Sep 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          89,632         74,893
 Short        154,927        130,207
 Net          -65,295        -55,314
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Daniel Bases)

