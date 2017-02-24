Feb 24 Speculators reduced their net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures as they weighed whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in March, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 302,299 contracts on Feb. 21, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 341,524 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. The following are tables showing the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week week Long 317,140 306,050 Short 269,039 276,089 Net 48,101 29,961 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week week Long 372,861 339,962 Short 677,810 696,097 Net -304,949 -356,135 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week week Long 528,284 525,758 Short 830,583 867,282 Net -302,299 -341,524 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week week Long 95,313 94,366 Short 119,037 120,611 Net -23,724 -26,245 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week week Long 54,873 52,045 Short 123,848 121,400 Net -68,975 -69,355 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week week Long 464,527 469,994 Short 3,051,633 2,907,557 Net -2,587,106 -2,437,563 Fed funds Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week week Long 128,077 136,199 Short 287,153 276,396 Net -159,076 -140,197 (Reporting by Richard Leong)