Feb 24 Speculators reduced their net bearish
bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures as they weighed
whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in March,
according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
302,299 contracts on Feb. 21, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
A week earlier, speculators held 341,524 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
The following are tables showing the speculative positions
in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in
Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the
latest week:
U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000)
Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 317,140 306,050
Short 269,039 276,089
Net 48,101 29,961
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 372,861 339,962
Short 677,810 696,097
Net -304,949 -356,135
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000)
Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 528,284 525,758
Short 830,583 867,282
Net -302,299 -341,524
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 95,313 94,366
Short 119,037 120,611
Net -23,724 -26,245
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000)
Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 54,873 52,045
Short 123,848 121,400
Net -68,975 -69,355
Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000)
Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 464,527 469,994
Short 3,051,633 2,907,557
Net -2,587,106 -2,437,563
Fed funds
Feb. 21, 2017 Prior week
week
Long 128,077 136,199
Short 287,153 276,396
Net -159,076 -140,197
(Reporting by Richard Leong)