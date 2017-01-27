FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators pare net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes - CFTC
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 27, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 7 months ago

Speculators pare net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes - CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week, retreating from record highs set two weeks ago, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 297,179 contracts on Jan. 24, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 375,736 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

