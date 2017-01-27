Speculators pare net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-notes - CFTC

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week, retreating from record highs set two weeks ago, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 297,179 contracts on Jan. 24, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 375,736 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)