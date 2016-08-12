UPDATE 1-Speculative net longs in U.S. 10-year T-notes fall - CFTC

(Adds background, details from latest data) Aug 12 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell for a second week following a stronger-than-expected July jobs report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions by 118,245 contracts on Aug. 9, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 121,220 net long positions in 10-year Treasury note futures. By investor groups, bond dealers turned net long on 10-year T-notes at 18,650 contracts, compared with net shorts of 9,296 a week earlier, while asset managers added to their net shorts by 86,191 to 189,651. Leveraged funds reduced their net shorts in 10-year T-notes by 70,874 contracts to 20,075. Meanwhile, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar futures rose to 697,851 contracts, which was the most in two months, as the upbeat July payrolls data rekindled expectations the Fed may raise interest rates by the end of the year. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week week Long 309,017 297,291 Short 219,064 249,205 Net 89,953 48,086 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week week Long 416,726 406,149 Short 604,497 596,616 Net -187,771 -190,467 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week week Long 616,207 575,489 Short 497,962 454,269 Net 118,245 121,220 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week week Long 150,003 143,727 Short 91,511 72,852 Net 58,492 70,875 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week week Long 44,232 45,569 Short 149,188 144,397 Net -104,956 -98,828 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week week Long 959,920 960,054 Short 1,657,771 1,425,621 Net -697,851 -465,567 Fed funds Aug. 9, 2016 Prior week week Long 37,129 31,161 Short 122,485 127,873 Net -85,356 -96,712 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)