10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs fall - CFTC
October 28, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs fall - CFTC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds table)
    Oct 28 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week after the
European Central Bank did not discuss changes on its bond
purchase program, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    Last week, ECB President Mario Draghi attempted to quell
speculation policymakers were considering scaling back a 1
trillion-plus euro stimulus program, which could conclude as
early as March 2017. 
    The amount of speculators' bullish, or long, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bearish, or short, positions
by 74,506 contracts on Oct. 25, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 99,922 net long positions
in 10-year T-note futures    
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        25 Oct 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         223,428        199,092
 Short        198,939        217,959
 Net           24,489        -18,867
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25 Oct 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         410,931        366,972
 Short        560,175        569,634
 Net         -149,244       -202,662
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25 Oct 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         631,297        663,215
 Short        556,791        563,293
 Net           74,506         99,922
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25 Oct 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         102,538        110,067
 Short         98,077        106,697
 Net            4,461          3,370
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        25 Oct 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long          45,865         44,423
 Short        147,957        152,038
 Net         -102,092       -107,615
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        25 Oct 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         596,664        620,046
 Short      2,252,713      2,259,604
 Net       -1,656,049     -1,639,558
 Fed funds 
        25 Oct 2016       Prior week
        week           
 Long         127,946        121,311
 Short        165,674        160,761
 Net          -37,728        -39,450
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay and James
Dalgleish)

